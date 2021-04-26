Log In or Subscribe to read more
NAI Partners has hired John Colglazier Jr as partner Colglazier joins the Houston brokerage from Colglazier Properties of San Antonio, which specializes in the sale and leasing of industrial properties Joining him at NAI Partners is Kyle Kennan,...
James Patchett, the former president and chief executive of the New York City Economic Development Corp, has been named chief executive of A&E Real Estate, an investor in New York multifamily properties He'll oversee a planned expansion of the...
Denise Katz, former regional vice president of CIM Group, has joined Cityview as director of asset management Katz will oversee the execution of business plans for Cityview’s portfolio of core and value-add multifamily and mixed-use properties...
Hodes Weill & Associates has hired former principal of Blackstone Group Michael Mendelsohn to the same post to develop and handle relationships with institutional investors and consultants in North America The New York advisory company said...
JLL has broadened the scope of its Valuation Advisory unit with the addition of an environmental and property condition service It’s hired Jeff Manas as managing director and national practice leader of the service Manas reports to Tony...
Bill Lee, who had founded Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services, has passed away after a long battle with cancer He was 78 Lee had started his career in commercial real estate after a brief stint in a sales position with 3M Co He...
Wharton Equity Partners has hired Ronald Uretta as chief operating officer Uretta, who reports to Peter C Lewis, the New York investment manager’s co-founder and chairman, joins from law firm Cassin & Cassin, where he was chief operating...
Angel Oak Commercial Lending, an Atlanta specialty finance company, is shooting to substantially bolster its lending volume this year, after sitting on the sidelines for most of 2020 To achieve its lending objective, it's added two seasoned...
Red Oak Financial has opened an office in Irvine, Calif, and hired three as part of its effort to expand nationwide The Grand Rapids, Mich, alternative lender, which specializes in writing loans of $1 million to $15 million against a broad range of...