Philadelphia Business Journal Dependable Distribution Services Inc has agreed to fully lease the 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 2235 Castor Ave in Philadelphia Colliers International represented the tenant, the largest cocoa bean storage...
Commercial Observer Schrodinger has signed a 17-year lease for 108,849 square feet of office space at the 11 million-sf Bertelsmann Building in Manhattan The software developer will occupy floors 21 through 24 at the 44-story property, at 1540...
Austin Business Journal TruAmerica Multifamily has bought the Ellie Apartments, a 344-unit property in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the complex, at 2900 Sunridge Drive, from a venture of Origin Investments and F&B Capital...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management has bought the Campbell Centre, a two-building office property totaling 870,000 square feet in Dallas, according to a CoStar News report Haberman &...
Commercial Property Executive Sell Below Cost USA has agreed to fully lease the 190,554-square-foot industrial property at 16477 Slover Ave in Fontana, Calif The property was completed at the beginning of the year by a venture of Molto Properties...
The Real Deal The SL Green Realty venture that developed the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office tower in midtown Manhattan has lined up $225 billion of financing from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Bank The loan, arranged by Newmark, is...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Centurion American Development has been approved to build a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The two-building development, which is being called Fronterra, is being built on 358...
San Antonio Business Journal A group of local developers has proposed building a 281-unit apartment project near Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio The project, dubbed the Residences at Grayson Heights, is being planned for a...