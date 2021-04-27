Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...
South Florida Business Journal Morgan Group has filed plans to redevelop a former ice-skating rink in Sunrise, Fla, into 452 multifamily units The development site spans 225 acres at 3100, 3301 and 3333 NW 90th Terrace and 3363 North Pine Island...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Houston Business Journal Younan Properties has bought Royal Oaks Centre, a 232,000-square-foot office building in Houston The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company bought the 10-story property, at 11490 Westheimer Road in the city’s...
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...