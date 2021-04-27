Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...
Orlando Business Journal Spirit Realty Capital Inc has paid $43 million for the 43-acre headquarters of Tupperware Brands Corp in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Dallas company purchased the eight-building property, at 3175 North...
Dallas Business Journal Champion Partners has unveiled plans to build Tradepoint East, a 610,622-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Dallas real estate company is building the industrial property along...
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has filed plans to build about 275 apartment or single-family attached units in Charlotte, NC The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer has proposed the development for a 25-acre site at Gesco and State...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners is planning to build a 248-unit apartment project as part of the 650-acre Verde at Cooley Station mixed-use development in Gilbert, Ariz The project, dubbed Alta Cooley Station, is being built at the southwest corner of...