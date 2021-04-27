Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses to measure stress in the CMBS sector declined in March for the first time in more than a year The company’s Kroll-Loans of Concern, or K-LOC, index fell to...
Philadelphia Business Journal Dependable Distribution Services Inc has agreed to fully lease the 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 2235 Castor Ave in Philadelphia Colliers International represented the tenant, the largest cocoa bean storage...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
...
Commercial Observer Schrodinger has signed a 17-year lease for 108,849 square feet of office space at the 11 million-sf Bertelsmann Building in Manhattan The software developer will occupy floors 21 through 24 at the 44-story property, at 1540...
San Antonio Business Journal XPEL Inc has signed a lease for 115,825 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio The manufacturer of automotive protection products is taking its space in the PanAm West Industrial Park, with about 432,000 sf at...
A total of $4415 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, down 265 percent from the record $6006 billion originated in 2019, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association It's the first year since 2009 that origination...
Commercial Property Executive Sell Below Cost USA has agreed to fully lease the 190,554-square-foot industrial property at 16477 Slover Ave in Fontana, Calif The property was completed at the beginning of the year by a venture of Molto Properties...