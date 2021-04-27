Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Spirit Realty Capital Inc has paid $43 million for the 43-acre headquarters of Tupperware Brands Corp in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Dallas company purchased the eight-building property, at 3175 North...
Nome Capital Partners has paid $575 million, or $18232/sf, for two office buildings totaling 315,372 square feet in Sacramento, Calif The San Francisco investor purchased the buildings, at 1625 and 1747 North Market Blvd, from Pac West Office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallivant Hotel Holdings has paid $4 million, or just less than $12,000/room, for the 334-room Best Western President hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area The Great Neck, NY, company is led by...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Houston Business Journal Younan Properties has bought Royal Oaks Centre, a 232,000-square-foot office building in Houston The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company bought the 10-story property, at 11490 Westheimer Road in the city’s...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has paid $8423 million, or $427,563/unit, for Modera Cap Hill, a 197-unit apartment property in Denver The Atlanta multifamily developer purchased the complex from Mill Creek Residential, which was...
The Davis Cos has paid $443 million for a portfolio of four flex-office and industrial buildings with 156,276 square feet in the Boston suburbs of Methuen, Mass, and Wilmington, Mass The deal also includes a development site in Wilmington The Boston...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has paid $128 million, or about $15166/sf, for One University Place, an 84,400-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate company bought the four-story property, at 8801 JM...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA, has paid $465 million, or about $242,188/unit, for the Waterview at Coconut Creek Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Bar Invest Group sold...