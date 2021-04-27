Log In or Subscribe to read more
Next Wave Investors, which owns apartment properties in a small number of markets in the western United States, has purchased its first property in Oregon, paying $142 million, or $191,892/unit, for the 74-unit River Lofts in Tualatin, Ore, a suburb...
Orlando Business Journal Spirit Realty Capital Inc has paid $43 million for the 43-acre headquarters of Tupperware Brands Corp in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Dallas company purchased the eight-building property, at 3175 North...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallivant Hotel Holdings has paid $4 million, or just less than $12,000/room, for the 334-room Best Western President hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area The Great Neck, NY, company is led by...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Houston Business Journal Younan Properties has bought Royal Oaks Centre, a 232,000-square-foot office building in Houston The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company bought the 10-story property, at 11490 Westheimer Road in the city’s...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has paid $8423 million, or $427,563/unit, for Modera Cap Hill, a 197-unit apartment property in Denver The Atlanta multifamily developer purchased the complex from Mill Creek Residential, which was...
The Davis Cos has paid $443 million for a portfolio of four flex-office and industrial buildings with 156,276 square feet in the Boston suburbs of Methuen, Mass, and Wilmington, Mass The deal also includes a development site in Wilmington The Boston...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has paid $128 million, or about $15166/sf, for One University Place, an 84,400-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate company bought the four-story property, at 8801 JM...
South Florida Business Journal Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA, has paid $465 million, or about $242,188/unit, for the Waterview at Coconut Creek Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla Bar Invest Group sold...