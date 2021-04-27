Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...
Next Wave Investors, which owns apartment properties in a small number of markets in the western United States, has purchased its first property in Oregon, paying $142 million, or $191,892/unit, for the 74-unit River Lofts in Tualatin, Ore, a suburb...
Orlando Business Journal Spirit Realty Capital Inc has paid $43 million for the 43-acre headquarters of Tupperware Brands Corp in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Dallas company purchased the eight-building property, at 3175 North...
Nome Capital Partners has paid $575 million, or $18232/sf, for two office buildings totaling 315,372 square feet in Sacramento, Calif The San Francisco investor purchased the buildings, at 1625 and 1747 North Market Blvd, from Pac West Office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallivant Hotel Holdings has paid $4 million, or just less than $12,000/room, for the 334-room Best Western President hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area The Great Neck, NY, company is led by...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Dallas Business Journal Champion Partners has unveiled plans to build Tradepoint East, a 610,622-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Dallas real estate company is building the industrial property along...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has paid $8423 million, or $427,563/unit, for Modera Cap Hill, a 197-unit apartment property in Denver The Atlanta multifamily developer purchased the complex from Mill Creek Residential, which was...
The Davis Cos has paid $443 million for a portfolio of four flex-office and industrial buildings with 156,276 square feet in the Boston suburbs of Methuen, Mass, and Wilmington, Mass The deal also includes a development site in Wilmington The Boston...