Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Ridgebrook BP LLC has paid $151 million, or $104,861/sf, for the Ridgebrook Apartments, a 144-unit property in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis The Wayzata, Minn, investor purchased...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is offering for sale the Offices Two at Frisco Station, a 210,424-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, investor has hired Newmark to market the property, at 6303 Cowboys Way...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...
St Louis Business Journal Propper Construction Services has proposed building the Tesson Ridge mixed-use development on the site of the former MetLife office campus in St Louis If approved, the 100-acre project, at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road, could...
Doral Shops, a 113,354-square-foot shopping center in Doral, Fla, has been put up for sale The two-story property, at 11402 Northwest 41st St, is being offered through Marcus & Millichap and is expected to sell for more than $50 million, or...
Commercial Property Executive Sealy & Co has purchased Lone Elm Commerce Center, a 210,500-square-foot industrial property in Olathe, Kan The Dallas investment company purchased the property from its developer, Heise-Meyer LLC The sales price...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties is looking to sell 500 L’Enfant Plaza, a 217,415-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired JLL to market the 11-story property, which JBG Smith had developed...
Commercial Property Executive Scannell Properties is planning to build Compass 70 Logistics, a 2 million-square-foot industrial property in Bonner Springs, Kan The Indianapolis company has proposed developing the three-building property on a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of BPM & Co has paid $268 million, or $128,230/room, for the 209-room Courtyard by Marriott Edina Bloomington hotel in suburban Minneapolis The Ridgefield, Conn, investment company purchased the...