Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News StreetLight Residential has started construction on The Jackson, a 343-unit luxury apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The developer is building the project as part of the 2,000-acre Viridian development...
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Dallas Business Journal Champion Partners has unveiled plans to build Tradepoint East, a 610,622-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Dallas real estate company is building the industrial property along...
Houston Business Journal Younan Properties has bought Royal Oaks Centre, a 232,000-square-foot office building in Houston The Woodland Hills, Calif, real estate company bought the 10-story property, at 11490 Westheimer Road in the city’s...
Austin Business Journal TruAmerica Multifamily has bought the Ellie Apartments, a 344-unit property in East Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the complex, at 2900 Sunridge Drive, from a venture of Origin Investments and F&B Capital...
San Antonio Business Journal XPEL Inc has signed a lease for 115,825 square feet of industrial space in San Antonio The manufacturer of automotive protection products is taking its space in the PanAm West Industrial Park, with about 432,000 sf at...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Fenway Capital Advisors and Waterfall Asset Management has bought the Campbell Centre, a two-building office property totaling 870,000 square feet in Dallas, according to a CoStar News report Haberman &...