Bell Partners is seeking to raise $800 million of equity commitments for its latest multifamily investment fund, which will pursue core properties in suburban areas around major cities The company traditionally has pursued value-add opportunities,...
Long-time mortgage broker Dan Gorczycki formally has launched an online platform designed to streamline the mortgage borrowing process The platform, TrueRate, was developed roughly a year ago and has been in use by Olive Tree Holdings, a New York...
Timberland Partners is looking to raise $50 million of equity commitments for a fund that would target apartment properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the Southeast and Midwest The fund would be the eighth for the Minneapolis investment...
Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors, a Dutch investment manager with $16 billion of assets under management, has made a $60 million commitment in Sabey Data Center Properties The company, which has $165 billion invested in North American commercial...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...
WNC has raised $176 million of low-income housing tax credits, or LIHTCs, for its WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 50 LP, which will develop and renovate affordable housing in 16 targeted states Nine investors participated in the investment vehicle...
Al Neyer, a Cincinnati developer, has raised $110 million of equity commitments for its first real estate investment fund, exceeding its $100 million target The vehicle, Al Neyer Industrial Fund I, is pursuing industrial projects primarily in and...
James Patchett, the former president and chief executive of the New York City Economic Development Corp, has been named chief executive of A&E Real Estate, an investor in New York multifamily properties He'll oversee a planned expansion of the...
IPI Partners, a Chicago real estate investment manager focused on the digital real estate sector, has raised $38 billion of equity commitments for its second fund The vehicle, IPI Partners II, is pursuing data centers, communications towers and...