Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has sold 157 of the 245 units at the Seascape Pointe townhome community in Homestead, Fla SB Real Estate Capital LLC paid $31 million, or about $197,452/unit, for the townhomes, which range from three to...
Triad Business Journal Hackney Real Estate Partners has paid $2564 million, or about $15171/sf, for the 169,000-square-foot New Garden Crossing shopping center in Greensboro, NC A limited liability company managed by Richard Kern of Star, NC, was...
Triangle Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought the 320-unit Discovery on Broad Apartments in Durham, NC, for $645 million, or about $201,563/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from McCann Realty Partners, which...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Ridgebrook BP LLC has paid $151 million, or $104,861/sf, for the Ridgebrook Apartments, a 144-unit property in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis The Wayzata, Minn, investor purchased...
ROI Capital Group has paid $585 million, or $197,635/unit, for the 296-unit Green Tree Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Israeli real estate investor bought the property from Northland Investment Corp of Newton, Mass, which had purchased it in...
Crain’s New York Business The Briad Group has proposed building a 96-unit apartment project at 88-36 139th St in Queens, NY Plans for the project include 41 parking spaces The developer manages several Marriott and Hilton hotels in New York...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $52 million of financing against Flushing Plaza, a 233,436-square-foot office building in Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan, which has a 10-year term Muss Development has...
Commercial Property Executive A group of private investors led by Florian Barth has paid $146 million, or $33640/sf, for a 43,400-square-foot office building at 2 North First St in downtown San Jose, Calif The Los Gatos, Calif, real estate investor...
Kushner Cos has sold the Prospect Place Apartments, with 360 units in Hackensack, NJ, for $11445 million, or $317,917/unit The New York developer sold the property, built in stages between 1995 and 2005, to a venture of Khosla Capital, which is led...