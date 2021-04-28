Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has sold 157 of the 245 units at the Seascape Pointe townhome community in Homestead, Fla SB Real Estate Capital LLC paid $31 million, or about $197,452/unit, for the townhomes, which range from three to...
Triad Business Journal Hackney Real Estate Partners has paid $2564 million, or about $15171/sf, for the 169,000-square-foot New Garden Crossing shopping center in Greensboro, NC A limited liability company managed by Richard Kern of Star, NC, was...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Ridgebrook BP LLC has paid $151 million, or $104,861/sf, for the Ridgebrook Apartments, a 144-unit property in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis The Wayzata, Minn, investor purchased...
ROI Capital Group has paid $585 million, or $197,635/unit, for the 296-unit Green Tree Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Israeli real estate investor bought the property from Northland Investment Corp of Newton, Mass, which had purchased it in...
Commercial Observer Yechiel Newhouse has paid $244 million, or $158,442/unit, for the 154-unit apartment property at 1240 Morrison Ave in the Bronx, NY The New York investor bought the building from Stellar Management, which had owned it since 2007...
Commercial Property Executive A group of private investors led by Florian Barth has paid $146 million, or $33640/sf, for a 43,400-square-foot office building at 2 North First St in downtown San Jose, Calif The Los Gatos, Calif, real estate investor...
Kushner Cos has sold the Prospect Place Apartments, with 360 units in Hackensack, NJ, for $11445 million, or $317,917/unit The New York developer sold the property, built in stages between 1995 and 2005, to a venture of Khosla Capital, which is led...
A venture of Spaxel and Sound Mark Partners has paid $45 million, or $169,173/unit, for the 266-unit Hills at East Cobb apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga Viking Capital of Tysons, Va, sold the complex, which it had purchased...
CenterPoint Properties has paid $2015 million, or $19560/sf, for the recently completed distribution facility at 951 Willowbrook Road in Northampton, Pa The industrial property, with a little more than 1 million square feet, marks the first in...