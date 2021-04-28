Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed a lawsuit against Hongkun USA, alleging that the US affiliate of the Beijing homebuilder failed to make $11 million in rental payments for its space at 888 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
Commercial Observer Schrodinger has signed a 17-year lease for 108,849 square feet of office space at the 11 million-sf Bertelsmann Building in Manhattan The software developer will occupy floors 21 through 24 at the 44-story property, at 1540...
The Real Deal Signature Acquisitions, Empire State Management and Nachman Leibowitz have lined up $105 million of financing against 167 unsold residential condominium units at the 300-unit Cascade complex in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Trinity Financial Inc and the Harvard Club of Boston plans on building a 133-unit apartment complex at 415 Newbury St in Boston Plans call for a 95-unit building with athletic facilities for the Harvard Club and...
Crain’s New York Business Insite Property Group is building a 102,500-square-foot self-storage facility at 59-02 Borden Ave in Queens, NY The Redondo Beach, Calif, developer bought the development site in the borough’s Maspeth...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...