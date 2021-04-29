Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Rockrose Development has acquired a 14 percent stake in Manhattan’s 11 East 26th St, in deal that values the 218,000-square-foot office building at $235 million The New York company now owns a 42 percent interest in the 21-story...
Dallas Morning News Urban Logistics Realty has plans to build a 367,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of Euless, Texas Construction is set to start next month on the three-building industrial property, which is being called Urban...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Boomerang Interests and CenterSquare Investment Management has broken ground on a 315,101-square-foot cold-storage facility in Houston The project is being built on 2248 acres at 7500 Uvalde Road, near the...
Denver Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has paid $36 million, or $229,299/unit, for the 157-unit 52nd Marketplace Apartments in Arvada, Colo, about nine miles from downtown Denver The Los Angeles real estate investment company bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has sold 157 of the 245 units at the Seascape Pointe townhome community in Homestead, Fla SB Real Estate Capital LLC paid $31 million, or about $197,452/unit, for the townhomes, which range from three to...
Triad Business Journal Hackney Real Estate Partners has paid $2564 million, or about $15171/sf, for the 169,000-square-foot New Garden Crossing shopping center in Greensboro, NC A limited liability company managed by Richard Kern of Star, NC, was...
Triangle Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought the 320-unit Discovery on Broad Apartments in Durham, NC, for $645 million, or about $201,563/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from McCann Realty Partners, which...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Ridgebrook BP LLC has paid $151 million, or $104,861/sf, for the Ridgebrook Apartments, a 144-unit property in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis The Wayzata, Minn, investor purchased...
ROI Capital Group has paid $585 million, or $197,635/unit, for the 296-unit Green Tree Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Israeli real estate investor bought the property from Northland Investment Corp of Newton, Mass, which had purchased it in...