Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Wilkes Co and Quadrangle Development is offering for sale a development site at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC Meany & Oliver has been tapped to market the site, which is in the 2 million-square-foot Mount Vernon Place...
Dallas Morning News Urban Logistics Realty has plans to build a 367,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of Euless, Texas Construction is set to start next month on the three-building industrial property, which is being called Urban...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Boomerang Interests and CenterSquare Investment Management has broken ground on a 315,101-square-foot cold-storage facility in Houston The project is being built on 2248 acres at 7500 Uvalde Road, near the...
Crain’s Chicago Business American Realty Advisors is offering for sale 1K Fulton, a 527,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District Eastdil Secured has been hired to market the 10-story property, at 1000 West...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Ridgebrook BP LLC has paid $151 million, or $104,861/sf, for the Ridgebrook Apartments, a 144-unit property in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis The Wayzata, Minn, investor purchased...
Crain’s New York Business The Briad Group has proposed building a 96-unit apartment project at 88-36 139th St in Queens, NY Plans for the project include 41 parking spaces The developer manages several Marriott and Hilton hotels in New York...
Dallas Morning News StreetLight Residential has started construction on The Jackson, a 343-unit luxury apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The developer is building the project as part of the 2,000-acre Viridian development...
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...
South Florida Business Journal Morgan Group has filed plans to redevelop a former ice-skating rink in Sunrise, Fla, into 452 multifamily units The development site spans 225 acres at 3100, 3301 and 3333 NW 90th Terrace and 3363 North Pine Island...