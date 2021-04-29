Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Miramar Equity Partners has sold the 124-unit Hudson Apartments in Dallas The local investor sold the property, at 4805 McKinney Ave, to a real estate fund of the Seminole Tribe of Florida The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas Morning News Urban Logistics Realty has plans to build a 367,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of Euless, Texas Construction is set to start next month on the three-building industrial property, which is being called Urban...
Crain’s New York Business The Briad Group has proposed building a 96-unit apartment project at 88-36 139th St in Queens, NY Plans for the project include 41 parking spaces The developer manages several Marriott and Hilton hotels in New York...
Dallas Morning News StreetLight Residential has started construction on The Jackson, a 343-unit luxury apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The developer is building the project as part of the 2,000-acre Viridian development...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is offering for sale the Offices Two at Frisco Station, a 210,424-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, investor has hired Newmark to market the property, at 6303 Cowboys Way...
South Florida Business Journal BTI Partners is planning to build a mixed-use project in Hollywood, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer’s proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee on May 3 It calls for a pair of...
South Florida Business Journal Morgan Group has filed plans to redevelop a former ice-skating rink in Sunrise, Fla, into 452 multifamily units The development site spans 225 acres at 3100, 3301 and 3333 NW 90th Terrace and 3363 North Pine Island...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Dallas Business Journal Champion Partners has unveiled plans to build Tradepoint East, a 610,622-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Dallas real estate company is building the industrial property along...