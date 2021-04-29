Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, which traditionally has provided relatively short-term loans against commercial properties undergoing light transitions, has broadened its scope to include construction...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...
Natixis has provided $10475 million of financing against a portfolio of eight industrial buildings with 687,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass The five-year loan pays a floating coupon and was arranged by Newmark The collateral...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $52 million of financing against Flushing Plaza, a 233,436-square-foot office building in Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan, which has a 10-year term Muss Development has...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $14 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up just more than 40 percent from the same period a year ago The volume puts the agency on track to fund roughly $56 billion of...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...