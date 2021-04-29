Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Exeter Property Group has paid $77 million, or $226,471/unit, for the 340-unit Bell West End apartment property in Durham, NC The Conshohocken, Pa, investor bought the complex from Bell Partners, a...
The Real Deal Rockrose Development has acquired a 14 percent stake in Manhattan’s 11 East 26th St, in deal that values the 218,000-square-foot office building at $235 million The New York company now owns a 42 percent interest in the 21-story...
Dallas Morning News Miramar Equity Partners has sold the 124-unit Hudson Apartments in Dallas The local investor sold the property, at 4805 McKinney Ave, to a real estate fund of the Seminole Tribe of Florida The sales price was not disclosed The...
Denver Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has paid $36 million, or $229,299/unit, for the 157-unit 52nd Marketplace Apartments in Arvada, Colo, about nine miles from downtown Denver The Los Angeles real estate investment company bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has sold 157 of the 245 units at the Seascape Pointe townhome community in Homestead, Fla SB Real Estate Capital LLC paid $31 million, or about $197,452/unit, for the townhomes, which range from three to...
Triad Business Journal Hackney Real Estate Partners has paid $2564 million, or about $15171/sf, for the 169,000-square-foot New Garden Crossing shopping center in Greensboro, NC A limited liability company managed by Richard Kern of Star, NC, was...
Triangle Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought the 320-unit Discovery on Broad Apartments in Durham, NC, for $645 million, or about $201,563/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from McCann Realty Partners, which...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Ridgebrook BP LLC has paid $151 million, or $104,861/sf, for the Ridgebrook Apartments, a 144-unit property in Brooklyn Park, Minn, about 14 miles from downtown Minneapolis The Wayzata, Minn, investor purchased...
ROI Capital Group has paid $585 million, or $197,635/unit, for the 296-unit Green Tree Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Israeli real estate investor bought the property from Northland Investment Corp of Newton, Mass, which had purchased it in...