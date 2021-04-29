Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $52 million of financing against Flushing Plaza, a 233,436-square-foot office building in Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan, which has a 10-year term Muss Development has...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...
Dallas Morning News Harbor Group International has lined up $1176 million of financing for its purchase of Alesio Urban Center, a 908-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Norfolk, Va, company obtained the loan from KREF...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $14 billion of multifamily loans during the first quarter, up just more than 40 percent from the same period a year ago The volume puts the agency on track to fund roughly $56 billion of...
Larken Associates has secured $42 million of construction financing for the 254-unit Ridge at Readington apartment project in Readington, NJ ConnectOne Bank provided the loan, which has a three-year term and was arranged by JLL Larken, a Branchburg,...
Commercial Observer Construction is underway on Woodworks LIC, a 92,900-square-foot office and industrial project in Queens, NY Barone Management is constructing three-story building on the site of a former factory at 9-03 44th Road It will have...
Hartford Investment Management Co has provided $197 million of financing against a portfolio of 10 retail properties with more than 1 million square feet owned by Regency Centers Corp The properties are in the Washington, DC, Baltimore, Chicago, Los...
South Florida Business Journal Bank of America has provided $525 million of construction financing for the development of AHS at Oak Enclave, a 420-unit apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla AHS Residential of Miami recently broke ground on the...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $411 million of financing to fund the construction of 180 micro apartment units at 1410 North Highland Ave in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles The loan, which is designed with a term that would last through the...