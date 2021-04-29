Log In or Subscribe to read more
USAA Real Estate has acquired the remaining stake in Square Mile Capital Management, a New York investment manager with $8 billion of assets under management USAA Real Estate is the real estate investment management arm of USAA, a San Antonio...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Highwoods Properties Inc has agreed to buy a portfolio of seven office properties with about 19 million square feet in North Carolina and Atlanta for $7175 million, including the assumption of debt The Raleigh, NC, REIT is...
Kimco Realty Corp, among the country's largest owners of grocery-anchored retail centers, has agreed to acquire Weingarten Realty Investors in a transaction valued at $39 billion, plus the assumption of $18 billion of debt The resulting company...
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report REITs that own retail properties, which on average had collected only 682 percent of their rents in last year’s second quarter as coronavirus-driven lockdowns were at their peak, increased their...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, which last month said it had built a lending pipeline of nearly $35 billion of potential opportunities, announced it had closed or executed term sheets for six loans totaling $3353 million during the first quarter...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mortgage lender 3650 REIT has broadened its playbook The Miami company was formed in 2018 to provide debt capital to property owners It originates long-term, fixed-rate loans that it funds through the CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington Prime Group, which owns 101 shopping centers with 53 million square feet, has confirmed that it might need to file for bankruptcy The Columbus, Ohio, REIT has been hard hit by closures at its...