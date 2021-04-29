Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business American Realty Advisors is offering for sale 1K Fulton, a 527,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District Eastdil Secured has been hired to market the 10-story property, at 1000 West...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is offering for sale the Offices Two at Frisco Station, a 210,424-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, investor has hired Newmark to market the property, at 6303 Cowboys Way...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Philadelphia Business Journal Dependable Distribution Services Inc has agreed to fully lease the 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 2235 Castor Ave in Philadelphia Colliers International represented the tenant, the largest cocoa bean storage...
Doral Shops, a 113,354-square-foot shopping center in Doral, Fla, has been put up for sale The two-story property, at 11402 Northwest 41st St, is being offered through Marcus & Millichap and is expected to sell for more than $50 million, or...
Bisnow Wood Partners has broken ground on the 327-unit Alta 801 apartment project in Washington, DC The Atlanta developer expects to complete the project, at 801 New Jersey Ave NW, in 2023 It will have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties is looking to sell 500 L’Enfant Plaza, a 217,415-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired JLL to market the 11-story property, which JBG Smith had developed...
Bisnow A venture of Jefferson Apartment Group and Stars REI plans on building a 108-unit residential project in Arlington, Va, about six miles west of Washington, DC It bought the development site, at 1031 North Vermont St, for $123 million from...