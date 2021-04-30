Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is building the Red Run Commerce Center, a 215,000-square-foot business park in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, Md The property will have a mix of flex-industrial, retail and office space It will...
Baltimore Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $125 million, or $14645/sf, for the 853,520-square-foot Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center in the Baltimore suburb of Jessup, Md The New York company bought the property from Grandview Partners, which...
Bisnow A venture of Wilkes Co and Quadrangle Development is offering for sale a development site at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC Meany & Oliver has been tapped to market the site, which is in the 2 million-square-foot Mount Vernon Place...
Pittsburgh Post Gazette Fortress Investment Group is offering for sale the 823,979-square-foot office complex at 1000 Westinghouse Drive in the Pittsburgh suburb of Cranberry Township, Pa The New York company has hired Thomas Co to market the...
Crain’s Chicago Business American Realty Advisors is offering for sale 1K Fulton, a 527,000-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market District Eastdil Secured has been hired to market the 10-story property, at 1000 West...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate is offering for sale the Offices Two at Frisco Station, a 210,424-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, investor has hired Newmark to market the property, at 6303 Cowboys Way...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...
Bisnow A venture of Akridge and Brookfield Properties has filed plans to build a 480-unit residential project in Reston, Va, about 20 miles west of Washington, DC The development, at 12010 Sunrise Valley Drive, will consist of a 366-unit apartment...
Philadelphia Business Journal Dependable Distribution Services Inc has agreed to fully lease the 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 2235 Castor Ave in Philadelphia Colliers International represented the tenant, the largest cocoa bean storage...