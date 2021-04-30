Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is building the Red Run Commerce Center, a 215,000-square-foot business park in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, Md The property will have a mix of flex-industrial, retail and office space It will...
REJournalscom IRI has agreed to lease 80,594 square feet of office space in Chicago The Chicago data-analytics and market-research company will take its space at the 624,724-sf 203 North LaSalle St Sumitomo Corp of Americas owns the 27-story...
Austin Business Journal Ryan Cos US Inc has unveiled plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis developer expects to break ground on the two-building project in the fourth quarter It will include a 2,500-square-foot...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atomic Entertainment LLC is bringing a development to Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood that will have 250 apartment units and three movie sound stages The apartment buildings will stand three and six stories, while...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of GL Wilson Building Co and McCombs Steel is developing a 111,488-square-foot industrial building as part of the Mooresville Business Park East in Mooresville, NC The new industrial building can be expanded by...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is breaking ground this summer on the first phase of a planned mixed-use project in Charlotte, NC The larger development, which has been in the planning phase for a number of years, is being built on 18...
Charlotte Business Journal RD Harrell Co has received approval to build the 730-unit Cannon 35 residential community in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The project is being built on a 57-acre site between Kings Mountain...
Bisnow A venture of Wilkes Co and Quadrangle Development is offering for sale a development site at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC Meany & Oliver has been tapped to market the site, which is in the 2 million-square-foot Mount Vernon Place...
Multi-Housing News M&R Development has welcomed the first tenants to 42 Hundred on The Lake, a 236-unit apartment property in St Francis, Wis, about seven miles from downtown Milwaukee The Itasca, Ill, developer broke ground on the four-story...