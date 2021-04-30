Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Rockrose Development has acquired a 14 percent stake in Manhattan’s 11 East 26th St, in deal that values the 218,000-square-foot office building at $235 million The New York company now owns a 42 percent interest in the 21-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties Inc has agreed to form a venture with two undisclosed sovereign wealth funds to acquire office and life-sciences properties The venture has committed to initially invest up to $1 billion...
Bell Partners is seeking to raise $800 million of equity commitments for its latest multifamily investment fund, which will pursue core properties in suburban areas around major cities The company traditionally has pursued value-add opportunities,...
Long-time mortgage broker Dan Gorczycki formally has launched an online platform designed to streamline the mortgage borrowing process The platform, TrueRate, was developed roughly a year ago and has been in use by Olive Tree Holdings, a New York...
Timberland Partners is looking to raise $50 million of equity commitments for a fund that would target apartment properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the Southeast and Midwest The fund would be the eighth for the Minneapolis investment...
Bouwinvest Real Estate Investors, a Dutch investment manager with $16 billion of assets under management, has made a $60 million commitment in Sabey Data Center Properties The company, which has $165 billion invested in North American commercial...
New York Post A venture of Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate and Meadow Partners is investing $350 million to renovate the 700,000-square-foot Textile Building in Manhattan Among the many changes to the mostly vacant building, at 295 Fifth...
WNC has raised $176 million of low-income housing tax credits, or LIHTCs, for its WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 50 LP, which will develop and renovate affordable housing in 16 targeted states Nine investors participated in the investment vehicle...
Al Neyer, a Cincinnati developer, has raised $110 million of equity commitments for its first real estate investment fund, exceeding its $100 million target The vehicle, Al Neyer Industrial Fund I, is pursuing industrial projects primarily in and...