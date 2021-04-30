Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $125 million, or $14645/sf, for the 853,520-square-foot Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center in the Baltimore suburb of Jessup, Md The New York company bought the property from Grandview Partners, which...
Four Mile Capital has paid $475 million, or $224,057/unit, for the 212-unit River’s Edge at Manchester apartment property in Richmond, Va The Denver-area investment manager bought the three-year-old property, at 505 Porter St, from an investor...
Crain’s New York Business A venture that includes 21st Century Storage has paid $182 million, or about $15556/sf, for a self-storage facility totaling 117,000 square feet in Queens, NY American Self Storage sold the three-story building at...
The Real Deal ERCT Capital Group has paid $52 million, or about $13065/sf, for the 398,000-square-foot Broadacres Office Park in Bloomfield, NJ The Montclair, NJ, real estate investor bought the four-building complex from P3 Properties of...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TPG Capital has bought the Turnpike Distribution Center, a two-building industrial and office property with more than 600,000 square feet in downtown Dallas An affiliate of Billingsley Co of Dallas was the seller...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $119 million, or $309,896/unit, for the 384-unit Element Linthicum Heights apartment property in the Baltimore suburb of Linthicum Heights, Md The Arlington, Va, REIT...
An affiliate of Wolff Co has paid $463 million, or $314,965/unit, for the 147-unit Storyline apartments in downtown Portland, Ore The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Mortenson and HQ Capital Real Estate in a deal brokered by...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has bought a 103,397-square-foot warehouse in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $1345 million, or about $13008/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company purchased the industrial property, which sits...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Kforce Inc is selling its 130,000-square-foot headquarters campus in Tampa, Fla, for $24 million, or about $18462/sf The buyer was not disclosed The staffing company had bought the property, at 1001 East Palm Ave, in 2010...