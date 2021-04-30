Log In or Subscribe to read more
Occupancy and rental rates for apartment properties in urban markets won't reach their pre-pandemic levels for at least two years, according to Yardi Matrix, as demand is expected to remain soft because of a greater adoption of remote...
REJournalscom IRI has agreed to lease 80,594 square feet of office space in Chicago The Chicago data-analytics and market-research company will take its space at the 624,724-sf 203 North LaSalle St Sumitomo Corp of Americas owns the 27-story...
Austin Business Journal Ryan Cos US Inc has unveiled plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis developer expects to break ground on the two-building project in the fourth quarter It will include a 2,500-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TPG Capital has bought the Turnpike Distribution Center, a two-building industrial and office property with more than 600,000 square feet in downtown Dallas An affiliate of Billingsley Co of Dallas was the seller...
Philadelphia Business Journal Farmers Insurance Group is planning to vacate 210,975 square feet at 3 Beaver Valley Road, a 263,503-sf office building in Wilmington, Del The company’s lease expires at the end of 2024, but it has the option to...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...
Dallas Morning News Miramar Equity Partners has sold the 124-unit Hudson Apartments in Dallas The local investor sold the property, at 4805 McKinney Ave, to a real estate fund of the Seminole Tribe of Florida The sales price was not disclosed The...
Dallas Morning News Urban Logistics Realty has plans to build a 367,000-square-foot business park in the Dallas suburb of Euless, Texas Construction is set to start next month on the three-building industrial property, which is being called Urban...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Boomerang Interests and CenterSquare Investment Management has broken ground on a 315,101-square-foot cold-storage facility in Houston The project is being built on 2248 acres at 7500 Uvalde Road, near the...