St Louis Business Journal A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook are breaking ground this June on Meadows Luxury Living, a 156-unit apartment property in Lake Saint Louis, Mo Meadows Luxury Living is being built on a...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is building the Red Run Commerce Center, a 215,000-square-foot business park in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, Md The property will have a mix of flex-industrial, retail and office space It will...
Austin Business Journal Ryan Cos US Inc has unveiled plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis developer expects to break ground on the two-building project in the fourth quarter It will include a 2,500-square-foot...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has bought a 103,397-square-foot warehouse in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $1345 million, or about $13008/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company purchased the industrial property, which sits...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atomic Entertainment LLC is bringing a development to Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood that will have 250 apartment units and three movie sound stages The apartment buildings will stand three and six stories, while...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of GL Wilson Building Co and McCombs Steel is developing a 111,488-square-foot industrial building as part of the Mooresville Business Park East in Mooresville, NC The new industrial building can be expanded by...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Kforce Inc is selling its 130,000-square-foot headquarters campus in Tampa, Fla, for $24 million, or about $18462/sf The buyer was not disclosed The staffing company had bought the property, at 1001 East Palm Ave, in 2010...
Charlotte Business Journal RD Harrell Co has received approval to build the 730-unit Cannon 35 residential community in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The project is being built on a 57-acre site between Kings Mountain...
Bisnow A venture of Wilkes Co and Quadrangle Development is offering for sale a development site at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC Meany & Oliver has been tapped to market the site, which is in the 2 million-square-foot Mount Vernon Place...