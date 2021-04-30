Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and local restaurant owner Jim Cook are breaking ground this June on Meadows Luxury Living, a 156-unit apartment property in Lake Saint Louis, Mo Meadows Luxury Living is being built on a...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is building the Red Run Commerce Center, a 215,000-square-foot business park in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, Md The property will have a mix of flex-industrial, retail and office space It will...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TPG Capital has bought the Turnpike Distribution Center, a two-building industrial and office property with more than 600,000 square feet in downtown Dallas An affiliate of Billingsley Co of Dallas was the seller...
Dallas Morning News Arteriors is moving into its new headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, this June The lighting and furniture company, which was founded in 1987, is leasing 335,500 square feet of office and warehouse space at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atomic Entertainment LLC is bringing a development to Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood that will have 250 apartment units and three movie sound stages The apartment buildings will stand three and six stories, while...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of GL Wilson Building Co and McCombs Steel is developing a 111,488-square-foot industrial building as part of the Mooresville Business Park East in Mooresville, NC The new industrial building can be expanded by...
Charlotte Business Journal Northwood Ravin is breaking ground this summer on the first phase of a planned mixed-use project in Charlotte, NC The larger development, which has been in the planning phase for a number of years, is being built on 18...
Charlotte Business Journal RD Harrell Co has received approval to build the 730-unit Cannon 35 residential community in Kings Mountain, NC, about 33 miles west of Charlotte, NC The project is being built on a 57-acre site between Kings Mountain...
Bisnow A venture of Wilkes Co and Quadrangle Development is offering for sale a development site at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC Meany & Oliver has been tapped to market the site, which is in the 2 million-square-foot Mount Vernon Place...