Baltimore Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $125 million, or $14645/sf, for the 853,520-square-foot Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center in the Baltimore suburb of Jessup, Md The New York company bought the property from Grandview Partners, which...
Four Mile Capital has paid $475 million, or $224,057/unit, for the 212-unit River’s Edge at Manchester apartment property in Richmond, Va The Denver-area investment manager bought the three-year-old property, at 505 Porter St, from an investor...
Crain’s New York Business A venture that includes 21st Century Storage has paid $182 million, or about $15556/sf, for a self-storage facility totaling 117,000 square feet in Queens, NY American Self Storage sold the three-story building at...
The Real Deal ERCT Capital Group has paid $52 million, or about $13065/sf, for the 398,000-square-foot Broadacres Office Park in Bloomfield, NJ The Montclair, NJ, real estate investor bought the four-building complex from P3 Properties of...
Austin Business Journal Ryan Cos US Inc has unveiled plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The Minneapolis developer expects to break ground on the two-building project in the fourth quarter It will include a 2,500-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Arteriors is moving into its new headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, this June The lighting and furniture company, which was founded in 1987, is leasing 335,500 square feet of office and warehouse space at...
LA Biz Staley Point and Bain Capital Real Estate have paid $143 million, or $24655/sf, for the 58,000-square-foot industrial property at 10907 Painter Ave in Santa Fe Springs, Calif, about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles Staley Point, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $119 million, or $309,896/unit, for the 384-unit Element Linthicum Heights apartment property in the Baltimore suburb of Linthicum Heights, Md The Arlington, Va, REIT...
An affiliate of Wolff Co has paid $463 million, or $314,965/unit, for the 147-unit Storyline apartments in downtown Portland, Ore The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Mortenson and HQ Capital Real Estate in a deal brokered by...