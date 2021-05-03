Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $95 million of financing against the 134-unit apartment property at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 355 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $419 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Greystar Real Estate Partners’ acquisition of the Discovery on Broad Apartments in Durham, NC As reported, the...
Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies has provided $425 million of long-term financing against the Wilshire West Medical Tower, a 78,702-square-foot medical-office property in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles The loan, written on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, which traditionally has provided relatively short-term loans against commercial properties undergoing light transitions, has broadened its scope to include construction...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...
Natixis has provided $10475 million of financing against a portfolio of eight industrial buildings with 687,000 square feet in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass The five-year loan pays a floating coupon and was arranged by Newmark The collateral...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $52 million of financing against Flushing Plaza, a 233,436-square-foot office building in Queens, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan, which has a 10-year term Muss Development has...
Crain’s Chicago Business PNC Realty Investors Inc is offering for sale the 548-unit Shoreham apartment building in Chicago The Washington, DC, investment management company has hired CBRE’s Chicago office to market the 47-story property...