Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Black Creek Group plans to build the 2 million-square-foot I-95 Logistics Center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md The Denver developer expects to break ground on the industrial project later this year and complete...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Haven Communities has plans to replace an aging hotel near the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla, with a student-housing property The hotel sits on a 657-acre site at 2701 East Fowler Ave The Atlanta...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Partners has paid $995 million, or $356,631/unit, for the 279-unit Satori Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the property, which it has renamed Bell...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has paid $742 million, or about $271,795/unit, for Bainbridge NoDa, a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the complex, at 2509 North Davidson St in the city’s Optimist...
Atlanta Business Journal Allen Morris Co is breaking ground this fall on a five-story apartment building with 377 units in Atlanta The Miami real estate company is developing the property on six acres at 2490 North Druid Hills Road It will include...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...
The Real Deal Elion Partners has paid $581 million, or $32278/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot warehouse at 182-20 Liberty Ave in Queens, NY The Miami company bought the industrial property from two families that run their wholesaling business out of...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $95 million of financing against the 134-unit apartment property at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 355 percent...
A venture of Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $935 million, or $118,504/unit, for Riverstone, a 789-unit affordable apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Ill Alliant Strategic, of Los Angeles, and...