Bisnow Lennar Multifamily Communities has proposed developing a 470-unit residential project in Alexandria, Va Plans for the development call for a 385-unit apartment building with 85 townhomes next to it The complex would sit on a 76-acre...
Baltimore Business Journal Black Creek Group plans to build the 2 million-square-foot I-95 Logistics Center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md The Denver developer expects to break ground on the industrial project later this year and complete...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Haven Communities has plans to replace an aging hotel near the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla, with a student-housing property The hotel sits on a 657-acre site at 2701 East Fowler Ave The Atlanta...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has paid $742 million, or about $271,795/unit, for Bainbridge NoDa, a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the complex, at 2509 North Davidson St in the city’s Optimist...
Atlanta Business Journal Allen Morris Co is breaking ground this fall on a five-story apartment building with 377 units in Atlanta The Miami real estate company is developing the property on six acres at 2490 North Druid Hills Road It will include...
Barings LLC has provided more than $400 million of financing for the construction of Genesis Marina, a 570,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the San Francisco suburb of Brisbane, Calif The waterfront property is being developed on a nearly...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $95 million of financing against the 134-unit apartment property at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 355 percent...
Milwaukee Business Journal Cardinal Capital Management Inc has proposed a 141-unit apartment property in Racine, Wis, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee The Milwaukee developer is planning the project for a vacant site at 301 Sixth St, which it had...