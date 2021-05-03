Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...
Barings LLC has provided more than $400 million of financing for the construction of Genesis Marina, a 570,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the San Francisco suburb of Brisbane, Calif The waterfront property is being developed on a nearly...
The Real Deal Elion Partners has paid $581 million, or $32278/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot warehouse at 182-20 Liberty Ave in Queens, NY The Miami company bought the industrial property from two families that run their wholesaling business out of...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $419 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Greystar Real Estate Partners’ acquisition of the Discovery on Broad Apartments in Durham, NC As reported, the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture that includes 21st Century Storage has paid $182 million, or about $15556/sf, for a self-storage facility totaling 117,000 square feet in Queens, NY American Self Storage sold the three-story building at...
The Real Deal ERCT Capital Group has paid $52 million, or about $13065/sf, for the 398,000-square-foot Broadacres Office Park in Bloomfield, NJ The Montclair, NJ, real estate investor bought the four-building complex from P3 Properties of...
Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies has provided $425 million of long-term financing against the Wilshire West Medical Tower, a 78,702-square-foot medical-office property in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles The loan, written on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, which traditionally has provided relatively short-term loans against commercial properties undergoing light transitions, has broadened its scope to include construction...