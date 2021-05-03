Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Opal Holdings has paid $1375 million, or $13750/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot Burnett Plaza office property in Fort Worth, Texas The New York real estate company acquired the 40-story building from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Peter Tobin, a long-time specialist in the distressed-assets world, passed away last week He was 46 He suffered a heart attack from an undiagnosed cardiomyopathy while exercising in his home Tobin started...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Partners has paid $995 million, or $356,631/unit, for the 279-unit Satori Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the property, which it has renamed Bell...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has paid $742 million, or about $271,795/unit, for Bainbridge NoDa, a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the complex, at 2509 North Davidson St in the city’s Optimist...
The Real Deal Elion Partners has paid $581 million, or $32278/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot warehouse at 182-20 Liberty Ave in Queens, NY The Miami company bought the industrial property from two families that run their wholesaling business out of...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...
A venture of Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $935 million, or $118,504/unit, for Riverstone, a 789-unit affordable apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Ill Alliant Strategic, of Los Angeles, and...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $75 million of mortgage financing against the 43-unit SouthLawn Lawrenceville apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, Ga The 10-year mortgage, which pays a coupon of 355 percent,...
Black Equities Group Ltd has paid $395 million, or $564,285/unit, for Citrus Suites, a 70-unit apartment property in Santa Monica, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which was founded in 1985 by Stanley Black, purchased the property from...