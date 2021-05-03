Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Partners has paid $995 million, or $356,631/unit, for the 279-unit Satori Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the property, which it has renamed Bell...
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has paid $742 million, or about $271,795/unit, for Bainbridge NoDa, a 273-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Boston company bought the complex, at 2509 North Davidson St in the city’s Optimist...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $95 million of financing against the 134-unit apartment property at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 355 percent...
A venture of Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $935 million, or $118,504/unit, for Riverstone, a 789-unit affordable apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Ill Alliant Strategic, of Los Angeles, and...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $75 million of mortgage financing against the 43-unit SouthLawn Lawrenceville apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, Ga The 10-year mortgage, which pays a coupon of 355 percent,...
Black Equities Group Ltd has paid $395 million, or $564,285/unit, for Citrus Suites, a 70-unit apartment property in Santa Monica, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which was founded in 1985 by Stanley Black, purchased the property from...
Baltimore Business Journal BentallGreenOak has paid $125 million, or $14645/sf, for the 853,520-square-foot Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center in the Baltimore suburb of Jessup, Md The New York company bought the property from Grandview Partners, which...
Four Mile Capital has paid $475 million, or $224,057/unit, for the 212-unit River’s Edge at Manchester apartment property in Richmond, Va The Denver-area investment manager bought the three-year-old property, at 505 Porter St, from an investor...