Tampa Bay Business Journal Haven Communities has plans to replace an aging hotel near the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla, with a student-housing property The hotel sits on a 657-acre site at 2701 East Fowler Ave The Atlanta...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Partners has paid $995 million, or $356,631/unit, for the 279-unit Satori Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the property, which it has renamed Bell...
Atlanta Business Journal Allen Morris Co is breaking ground this fall on a five-story apartment building with 377 units in Atlanta The Miami real estate company is developing the property on six acres at 2490 North Druid Hills Road It will include...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...
The Real Deal Elion Partners has paid $581 million, or $32278/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot warehouse at 182-20 Liberty Ave in Queens, NY The Miami company bought the industrial property from two families that run their wholesaling business out of...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...
A venture of Alliant Strategic Investments and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $935 million, or $118,504/unit, for Riverstone, a 789-unit affordable apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Ill Alliant Strategic, of Los Angeles, and...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $75 million of mortgage financing against the 43-unit SouthLawn Lawrenceville apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, Ga The 10-year mortgage, which pays a coupon of 355 percent,...
Black Equities Group Ltd has paid $395 million, or $564,285/unit, for Citrus Suites, a 70-unit apartment property in Santa Monica, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which was founded in 1985 by Stanley Black, purchased the property from...