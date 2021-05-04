Log In or Subscribe to read more
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $37 million of financing against the 224-unit Enclave at Delray Beach apartment property in Delray Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, MSP Enterprises of Boynton Beach, Fla, to retire...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gellert Global Group has sold a 75,164-square-foot industrial building in Doral, Fla, for $132 million, or about $17562/sf The Elizabeth, NJ, food distributor sold the property, which sits on 324 acres...
GI Partners has paid $301 million, or $33765/sf, for the Pointe at Redwood Shores, a two-building office property with 89,145 square feet in Redwood City, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the two-building complex from Vertical...
White Oak Partners has paid $87 million, or $291,946/unit, for the 298-unit Marketplace Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Westerville, Ohio, apartment investor bought the property, at 1486 Terrell Mill Road SE, from a group...
Dallas Morning News Mapletree Investments of Singapore has bought parts of Gatalyn Commons, a four-building office complex with about 800,000 square feet in Dallas Spear Street Capital of San Francisco was the seller Terms of the deal were not...
Dallas Business Journal LBJ Center LLC has bought Northcreek Place, a 250,010-square-foot office property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified New Jersey company sold the three-building complex, at 9451 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, and...