Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
GI Partners has paid $301 million, or $33765/sf, for the Pointe at Redwood Shores, a two-building office property with 89,145 square feet in Redwood City, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the two-building complex from Vertical...
White Oak Partners has paid $87 million, or $291,946/unit, for the 298-unit Marketplace Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Westerville, Ohio, apartment investor bought the property, at 1486 Terrell Mill Road SE, from a group...
Dallas Morning News Mapletree Investments of Singapore has bought parts of Gatalyn Commons, a four-building office complex with about 800,000 square feet in Dallas Spear Street Capital of San Francisco was the seller Terms of the deal were not...
Dallas Business Journal LBJ Center LLC has bought Northcreek Place, a 250,010-square-foot office property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified New Jersey company sold the three-building complex, at 9451 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, and...
Houston Business Journal David Z Mafrige Interests has bought World Houston Plaza, a 216,889-square-foot office building in Houston at a recent online auction hosted by Ten-X The sales price was not disclosed Colliers International brokered the deal...
Houston Business Journal American Landmark has bought the 240-unit Pine Creek Ranch apartment property in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 3600 College Park Drive, is being...