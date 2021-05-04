Log In or Subscribe to read more
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Real Estate NJ General Plumbing Supply Inc has agreed to fully occupy a two-building industrial property totaling 297,748 square feet in Piscataway, NJ The property sits on a 16-acre site at 330 South Randolphville Road, about 40 miles southwest of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
Commercial Observer Wharton Properties plans on redeveloping the 16,000-square-foot retail building at 25 West 34th St in Manhattan into a 26-story hotel with 363 rooms The two-story building on the development site, which is between Fifth Avenue...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gellert Global Group has sold a 75,164-square-foot industrial building in Doral, Fla, for $132 million, or about $17562/sf The Elizabeth, NJ, food distributor sold the property, which sits on 324 acres...
GI Partners has paid $301 million, or $33765/sf, for the Pointe at Redwood Shores, a two-building office property with 89,145 square feet in Redwood City, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the two-building complex from Vertical...
White Oak Partners has paid $87 million, or $291,946/unit, for the 298-unit Marketplace Vista Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The Westerville, Ohio, apartment investor bought the property, at 1486 Terrell Mill Road SE, from a group...
Dallas Morning News Mapletree Investments of Singapore has bought parts of Gatalyn Commons, a four-building office complex with about 800,000 square feet in Dallas Spear Street Capital of San Francisco was the seller Terms of the deal were not...