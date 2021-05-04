Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...
Barings LLC has provided more than $400 million of financing for the construction of Genesis Marina, a 570,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the San Francisco suburb of Brisbane, Calif The waterfront property is being developed on a nearly...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $95 million of financing against the 134-unit apartment property at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 355 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $419 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Greystar Real Estate Partners’ acquisition of the Discovery on Broad Apartments in Durham, NC As reported, the...
Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies has provided $425 million of long-term financing against the Wilshire West Medical Tower, a 78,702-square-foot medical-office property in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles The loan, written on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, which traditionally has provided relatively short-term loans against commercial properties undergoing light transitions, has broadened its scope to include construction...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...