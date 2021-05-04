Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ General Plumbing Supply Inc has agreed to fully occupy a two-building industrial property totaling 297,748 square feet in Piscataway, NJ The property sits on a 16-acre site at 330 South Randolphville Road, about 40 miles southwest of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
Puget Sound Business Journal TWG is planning to build a pair of affordable-housing properties totaling 375 units in King County, Wash, about 12 miles from Seattle The Indianapolis developer expects both projects to be completed by mid-2023 Units...
Bisnow Lennar Multifamily Communities has proposed developing a 470-unit residential project in Alexandria, Va Plans for the development call for a 385-unit apartment building with 85 townhomes next to it The complex would sit on a 76-acre...
Baltimore Business Journal Black Creek Group plans to build the 2 million-square-foot I-95 Logistics Center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md The Denver developer expects to break ground on the industrial project later this year and complete...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Haven Communities has plans to replace an aging hotel near the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla, with a student-housing property The hotel sits on a 657-acre site at 2701 East Fowler Ave The Atlanta...
Atlanta Business Journal Allen Morris Co is breaking ground this fall on a five-story apartment building with 377 units in Atlanta The Miami real estate company is developing the property on six acres at 2490 North Druid Hills Road It will include...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...