Dallas Morning News Mapletree Investments of Singapore has bought parts of Gatalyn Commons, a four-building office complex with about 800,000 square feet in Dallas Spear Street Capital of San Francisco was the seller Terms of the deal were not...
Dallas Business Journal LBJ Center LLC has bought Northcreek Place, a 250,010-square-foot office property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified New Jersey company sold the three-building complex, at 9451 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, and...
Houston Business Journal David Z Mafrige Interests has bought World Houston Plaza, a 216,889-square-foot office building in Houston at a recent online auction hosted by Ten-X The sales price was not disclosed Colliers International brokered the deal...
Houston Business Journal American Landmark has bought the 240-unit Pine Creek Ranch apartment property in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 3600 College Park Drive, is being...
Dallas Morning News A company led by AEW Capital Management has bought the Crosby Apartments, a 336-unit property in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital of Dallas developed the five-story property, at 400 South Hall St, in 2019...
Westcore has paid $16 million, or $14689/sf, for the 108,927-square-foot warehouse at 28381 Vincent Moraga Drive in Temecula, Calif The San Diego investor was represented in the transaction by Newmark The property had been owned by a local investor...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has paid $265 million, or $204 million/room, for Montage Healdsburg, a 130-room luxury hotel in Healdsburg, Calif, in the wine-growing region of Sonoma County The San Clemente, Calif, REIT purchased the hotel from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Opal Holdings has paid $1375 million, or $13750/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot Burnett Plaza office property in Fort Worth, Texas The New York real estate company acquired the 40-story building from...
Olive Tree Holdings, a four-year-old investor in apartment properties, is opportunistically moving into the hotel sector It has partnered with Ken Hamlet, who had served as chief executive of Holiday Inns Inc, to pursue select-service hotels in...