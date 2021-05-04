Log In or Subscribe to read more
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $37 million of financing against the 224-unit Enclave at Delray Beach apartment property in Delray Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, MSP Enterprises of Boynton Beach, Fla, to retire...
Real Estate NJ General Plumbing Supply Inc has agreed to fully occupy a two-building industrial property totaling 297,748 square feet in Piscataway, NJ The property sits on a 16-acre site at 330 South Randolphville Road, about 40 miles southwest of...
Commercial Observer Wharton Properties plans on redeveloping the 16,000-square-foot retail building at 25 West 34th St in Manhattan into a 26-story hotel with 363 rooms The two-story building on the development site, which is between Fifth Avenue...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has lined up $24 million of financing for the development of a 266,000-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla, about 175 miles northwest of Miami The Doral, Fla, company recently broke...
Barings LLC has provided more than $400 million of financing for the construction of Genesis Marina, a 570,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the San Francisco suburb of Brisbane, Calif The waterfront property is being developed on a nearly...
The Real Deal Elion Partners has paid $581 million, or $32278/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot warehouse at 182-20 Liberty Ave in Queens, NY The Miami company bought the industrial property from two families that run their wholesaling business out of...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...