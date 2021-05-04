Log In or Subscribe to read more
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Occupancy and rental rates for apartment properties in urban markets won't reach their pre-pandemic levels for at least two years, according to Yardi Matrix, as demand is expected to remain soft because of a greater adoption of remote...
Commercial Observer New York mayor Bill de Blasio expects all city businesses, restaurants, offices, theaters and other venues to operate at full capacity on July 1 But De Blasio, who made the comments this morning on MSNBC, noted that federal and...
The distressed $898 million CMBS loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta might be nearing its resolution Hallmark Venture Group says it acquired the collateral property But whether a deal has been completed remains to be seen The...
Commercial Observer HSBC this year plans to reduce the amount of office space it leases globally by 20 percent The bank also wants to slash its business travel costs in half It did not reveal how much space it is looking to reduce in the United...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses to measure stress in the CMBS sector declined in March for the first time in more than a year The company’s Kroll-Loans of Concern, or K-LOC, index fell to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gallivant Hotel Holdings has paid $4 million, or just less than $12,000/room, for the 334-room Best Western President hotel in Manhattan’s Times Square area The Great Neck, NY, company is led by...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, appears to be willing to give up on the 43-year-old shopping mall A total of 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall serves as collateral for a $95 million mortgage...
A total of $4415 billion of commercial mortgages were originated last year, down 265 percent from the record $6006 billion originated in 2019, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association It's the first year since 2009 that origination...