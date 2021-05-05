Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Aberly Group has paid $548 million, or $154,802/unit, for the 354-unit Latitude 28 Apartments in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 10 miles north of Orlando, Fla The Lakewood, NJ, company bought the complex from Lighthouse Group of Pacific...
Real Estate NJ NorthBridge Partners has paid $233 million, or $8545/sf, for the 272,682-square-foot industrial building at 14 Sbar Blvd in Moorestown, NJ, about 10 miles east downtown Philadelphia The Piperno family sold the building in a deal...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...
Parkview Financial has provided $30 million of construction financing for 63 Pitt St, a 59-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story building is being developed on the site of an existing five-story building that was...
John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $37 million of financing against the 224-unit Enclave at Delray Beach apartment property in Delray Beach, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, MSP Enterprises of Boynton Beach, Fla, to retire...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
Bisnow Lennar Multifamily Communities has proposed developing a 470-unit residential project in Alexandria, Va Plans for the development call for a 385-unit apartment building with 85 townhomes next to it The complex would sit on a 76-acre...
Baltimore Business Journal Black Creek Group plans to build the 2 million-square-foot I-95 Logistics Center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md The Denver developer expects to break ground on the industrial project later this year and complete...