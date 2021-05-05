Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Real Estate NJ General Plumbing Supply Inc has agreed to fully occupy a two-building industrial property totaling 297,748 square feet in Piscataway, NJ The property sits on a 16-acre site at 330 South Randolphville Road, about 40 miles southwest of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Khosla Capital and DKJ Equity has lined up $93 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of the Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, NJ Community Bank provided an $86 million senior mortgage, while Harbor...
Commercial Observer Wharton Properties plans on redeveloping the 16,000-square-foot retail building at 25 West 34th St in Manhattan into a 26-story hotel with 363 rooms The two-story building on the development site, which is between Fifth Avenue...
The Real Deal A venture of Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties has paid $55 million, or about $387,324/unit, for the 142-unit Pinnacle apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ Pennrose, a Philadelphia real estate company, sold the property in a...
The Real Deal Elion Partners has paid $581 million, or $32278/sf, for the 180,000-square-foot warehouse at 182-20 Liberty Ave in Queens, NY The Miami company bought the industrial property from two families that run their wholesaling business out of...
The Real Deal RXR Realty has agreed to pay $220 million, or $687,500/unit, for 320 apartment units that are under construction at 85 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY The New York real estate investment company is buying the units from a venture of CIM Group...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $95 million of financing against the 134-unit apartment property at 261-275 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan Black Bear Capital Partners arranged the loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 355 percent...