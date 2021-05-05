Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Midtown Capital Partners has paid $78 million, or about $49417/sf, for the 157,841-square-foot office building at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Miami company bought the property...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Houston Business Journal Bryant + Stacy Group has broken ground on the first phase of the Medical Center of Tomball in suburban Houston The Houston developer is teaming with Global Health Partners of the United Kingdom to build the medical-office...
Dallas Morning News The Mesquite, Texas, City Council has approved plans for a 23 million-square-foot industrial park Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas is developing the project, which is being called Alcott Logistics Station, on East Scyene Road It...
Parkview Financial has provided $30 million of construction financing for 63 Pitt St, a 59-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story building is being developed on the site of an existing five-story building that was...
Commercial Observer Wharton Properties plans on redeveloping the 16,000-square-foot retail building at 25 West 34th St in Manhattan into a 26-story hotel with 363 rooms The two-story building on the development site, which is between Fifth Avenue...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by MetLife Investment Management has sold Waterford Atrium, a 498,073-square-foot office complex in Miami, for $10102 million, or about $20282/sf An affiliate of RealOp Investments of Greenville, SC,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gellert Global Group has sold a 75,164-square-foot industrial building in Doral, Fla, for $132 million, or about $17562/sf The Elizabeth, NJ, food distributor sold the property, which sits on 324 acres...
Puget Sound Business Journal TWG is planning to build a pair of affordable-housing properties totaling 375 units in King County, Wash, about 12 miles from Seattle The Indianapolis developer expects both projects to be completed by mid-2023 Units...