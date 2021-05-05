Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Dallas Morning News The Mesquite, Texas, City Council has approved plans for a 23 million-square-foot industrial park Urban Logistics Realty of Dallas is developing the project, which is being called Alcott Logistics Station, on East Scyene Road It...
Dallas Morning News A unit of KKR & Co has bought Urban District 30, a 980,000-square-foot industrial park in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The New York investor bought the five-building property, which broke ground early last...
Parkview Financial has provided $30 million of construction financing for 63 Pitt St, a 59-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story building is being developed on the site of an existing five-story building that was...
Commercial Observer Wharton Properties plans on redeveloping the 16,000-square-foot retail building at 25 West 34th St in Manhattan into a 26-story hotel with 363 rooms The two-story building on the development site, which is between Fifth Avenue...
Dallas Morning News Mapletree Investments of Singapore has bought parts of Gatalyn Commons, a four-building office complex with about 800,000 square feet in Dallas Spear Street Capital of San Francisco was the seller Terms of the deal were not...
Dallas Business Journal LBJ Center LLC has bought Northcreek Place, a 250,010-square-foot office property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price An unidentified New Jersey company sold the three-building complex, at 9451 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, and...
Houston Business Journal David Z Mafrige Interests has bought World Houston Plaza, a 216,889-square-foot office building in Houston at a recent online auction hosted by Ten-X The sales price was not disclosed Colliers International brokered the deal...
Houston Business Journal American Landmark has bought the 240-unit Pine Creek Ranch apartment property in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 3600 College Park Drive, is being...