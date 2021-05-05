Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 235,230-square-foot JFK Logistics Center that’s being developed in Hempstead, NY Wildflower, a New York developer, is buying the Long Island, NY, development site and...
Boston Business Journal BJ’s Wholesale Club plans on moving its Boston-area corporate headquarters to Marlborough, Mass The big-box retailer is leasing 168,581 square feet at 350 Campus Drive and 19,244 sf at 100 Campus Drive Its current...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Clarion Partners has paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property that is a little more than two miles from downtown Denver The New York investor purchased the...
Apartment sales volume in New York City declined during the first quarter by 58 percent from a year ago to $620 million, according to Ariel Property Advisors That's the third lowest quarterly volume since the company started tracking such data in...
Real Estate NJ General Plumbing Supply Inc has agreed to fully occupy a two-building industrial property totaling 297,748 square feet in Piscataway, NJ The property sits on a 16-acre site at 330 South Randolphville Road, about 40 miles southwest of...
Puget Sound Business Journal TWG is planning to build a pair of affordable-housing properties totaling 375 units in King County, Wash, about 12 miles from Seattle The Indianapolis developer expects both projects to be completed by mid-2023 Units...
Occupancy and rental rates for apartment properties in urban markets won't reach their pre-pandemic levels for at least two years, according to Yardi Matrix, as demand is expected to remain soft because of a greater adoption of remote...
REJournalscom IRI has agreed to lease 80,594 square feet of office space in Chicago The Chicago data-analytics and market-research company will take its space at the 624,724-sf 203 North LaSalle St Sumitomo Corp of Americas owns the 27-story...
Dallas Morning News Arteriors is moving into its new headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, this June The lighting and furniture company, which was founded in 1987, is leasing 335,500 square feet of office and warehouse space at...